SESTAK - Jennie G. "Jay"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sestak; devoted mother of Darlene (Edward) Zwifka; cherished grandmother of David (Amanda) Zwifka and Todd (Jennifer) Zwifka; adored great-grandmother of Gabrielle, David, Dominick and Mia; loving daughter of the late Ralph and Antoinette Rampino; dear sister of Antoinette (Babe) Rampino and the late Phyllis (late Lawrence) Spada, Joseph (late Carm) Rampino, Angelo Rampino and Ralph Rampino Jr. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Gonzaga, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, on Wednesday at a time to be announced (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 30, 2020.