JANIK - Jennie (nee Baranek)
April 4, 2022; age 96; passed away peacefully at her home in the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Chester T. Janik; dearest mother of Melinda A. Janik and Chester J. (Donna) Janik; loving grandmother of Jacob E. Janik; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Baranek; dear sister of Eliza (Joseph) Klimeczko and the late John (late Mary) Baranek, late Joseph (Josephine) Baranek, late Emily (late Raymond) Nowaczyk and sister-in-law of the late Martha (late Jacob) Wozniak and the late Alice (late Edmund) Laszewski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. 2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY where prayers will be offered Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in St. Christopher RC Church. Friends invited. Born in Oakfield, NY in 1925. At the age of six, Jennie and her family moved to Wozniki, Poland. In 1935 the family left Poland and settled in St. Catharines, Ontario, where they owned a fruit farm. Jennie had a business career as lead commercial teller at Bank of Montreal, and after marriage, at Lincoln National Bank in Buffalo. She was a member of Brighton Women's Golf League for over 45 years and also enjoyed gardening and travel. If desired, memorials may be made to either the James V. and Fay P. Ryan Paramedic Foundation, 169 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or to Support Displaced Ukrainians in Poland, Project 55596 at http://www.globalgiving.org
. Please visit Mrs. Janik's tribute page to share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.