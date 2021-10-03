Menu
Jennie K. "Jane" KERSHENSKI
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
KERSHENSKI - Jennie K. "Jane"
Of Darien Center, NY, September 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Chester Kershenski; dear mother of Walter "Jack" (Kathleen) Kershenski, Kathryn (late Richard) Westermeier and the late Bruce (Jane) Kershenski; grandmother of Heidi, Kent and Michael; great-grandmother of Leo, Zoe, Jack and Mya; sister of the late Alexandra (late Chester) Wozniak and Wanda (late Bill) Pagels. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Jennie was the Darien Town Clerk for 27 years along with being involved with other town politics. She was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, an accomplished seamstress and knitter. Jennie was also an avid gardener and bridge player well into her 90's. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Darien Center, NY. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Jenny very much and I'm sorry for the loss. My condolences to the family.
Rose O'Connor
Friend
October 12, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Jane was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever met! We enjoyed having her at our family parties. We will never forget her And I'm sure she will be in many of our conversations. She will definitely be missed. I'm so sorry for your family . Love to you all. Paul and Beth
Beth and Paul Shaffer
Friend
October 12, 2021
Dear Jack and Kathy,
Sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. God Bless you and your family at this sad time.
Bob and Darlene Gerke
Robert and Darlene Gerke
Friend
October 2, 2021
Jennie was our neighbor for about 30 years. Jennie was like grandma to our children and a best friend/parent to us. We always shared meals and recipes and no matter what was happening she was always there for us. Jennie took me to play pinochle once and I ended up playing every week. We will treasure all of our memories we have (had) with Jennie. God Bless You Jennie!
Kristie &. Carl Cuer
Friend
October 2, 2021
Beautiful person, fond memory’s of your mom Sorry for your loss Walt, Kathy. Stay strong, healthy. Your mom was a straight up old school honest person. I’ll never forget her . God bless. Bill Dominiak
William Dominiak
Friend
September 30, 2021
Jennie was an amazing person! Daily mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel was very special to me and my children with Jennie. Her strong faith and sense of humor helped our whole community. We send our deepest condolences to the family, especially Jane and Michael. Jennie will be missed so much!
Marie Kochmanski
Friend
September 30, 2021
