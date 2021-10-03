Jennie was our neighbor for about 30 years. Jennie was like grandma to our children and a best friend/parent to us. We always shared meals and recipes and no matter what was happening she was always there for us. Jennie took me to play pinochle once and I ended up playing every week. We will treasure all of our memories we have (had) with Jennie. God Bless You Jennie!

Kristie &. Carl Cuer Friend October 2, 2021