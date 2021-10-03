KERSHENSKI - Jennie K. "Jane"
Of Darien Center, NY, September 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Chester Kershenski; dear mother of Walter "Jack" (Kathleen) Kershenski, Kathryn (late Richard) Westermeier and the late Bruce (Jane) Kershenski; grandmother of Heidi, Kent and Michael; great-grandmother of Leo, Zoe, Jack and Mya; sister of the late Alexandra (late Chester) Wozniak and Wanda (late Bill) Pagels. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Jennie was the Darien Town Clerk for 27 years along with being involved with other town politics. She was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, an accomplished seamstress and knitter. Jennie was also an avid gardener and bridge player well into her 90's. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Darien Center, NY. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.