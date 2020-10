HUMMEL - Jennie M. "Jean" (nee McLellan)Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly at age 95, on September 30, 2020. Devoted mother of Steven, Thomas (Kathy), John (Eileen), Robert (Tammy) Hummel, Barbara (John) Macchia and Marilyn (Paul) Wingard; dear sister of James (Pat) and Alex McLellan; predeceased by Betty Fiebelkorn, Don McLellan and Lily Scharf; dear grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made the American Diabetes Association in Jean's memory. Jean was an avid roller skater well into her 80's. She loved bingo and Suduko puzzles. She also worked at Vara's Dry Cleaning until she was 88. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com