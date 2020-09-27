MUNDORFF - Jennifer A.
Of South Buffalo, NY, September 23, 2020. Dearest mother of Thomas A., Ashley M. and Tyler L. Mundorff; daughter of the late Robert G. and Carole M. (Anderson) Mundorff; sister of Robert R. Mundorff and Jessica E. (Benjamin) Hockenberry; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4-6 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM (face masks required).