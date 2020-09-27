Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jennifer A. MUNDORFF
MUNDORFF - Jennifer A.
Of South Buffalo, NY, September 23, 2020. Dearest mother of Thomas A., Ashley M. and Tyler L. Mundorff; daughter of the late Robert G. and Carole M. (Anderson) Mundorff; sister of Robert R. Mundorff and Jessica E. (Benjamin) Hockenberry; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4-6 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM (face masks required). Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220
Sep
30
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.