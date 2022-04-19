CHRETIEN - Jennifer A.
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away on April 16, 2022 surrounded by her family while under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Susan (Wright) Beam. On July 25, 1998, she married Erik J. Chretien. In addition to her husband of 23 years, Jenn is survived by her loving children, Bryce Chretien, Colby Chretien, Tyler Chretien, and Leah Chretien; her brother, Stephen (Christina) Beam; her brother-in-law, Todd (Heidi) Chretien; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 3 - 7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Jennifer's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's RC Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Private entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers are graciously declined.If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Oishei Children Hospital, https://www.ochbuffalo.org/foundation/
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.