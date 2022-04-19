Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer A. CHRETIEN
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
CHRETIEN - Jennifer A.
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away on April 16, 2022 surrounded by her family while under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Susan (Wright) Beam. On July 25, 1998, she married Erik J. Chretien. In addition to her husband of 23 years, Jenn is survived by her loving children, Bryce Chretien, Colby Chretien, Tyler Chretien, and Leah Chretien; her brother, Stephen (Christina) Beam; her brother-in-law, Todd (Heidi) Chretien; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 3 - 7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Jennifer's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's RC Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Private entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers are graciously declined.If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Oishei Children Hospital, https://www.ochbuffalo.org/foundation/. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's RC Church
620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.