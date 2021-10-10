Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer A. "Jen" GROSZKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
GROSZKOWSKI - Jennifer A. "Jen"(nee Kraus)
Of Cheektowaga NY, October 8, 2021. Beloved wife of A.J. Groszkowski; dearest mother of R.J. and Alex Bartsch; daughter of Eyvonne Russ and John Kraus Jr.; sister of John Kraus III and Jolene (Adam) Medbury; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where a funeral will be held Thursday 10 AM. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance in memory of Jen. Online condolences may be shared at
www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
14
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.