GROSZKOWSKI - Jennifer A. "Jen"(nee Kraus)Of Cheektowaga NY, October 8, 2021. Beloved wife of A.J. Groszkowski; dearest mother of R.J. and Alex Bartsch; daughter of Eyvonne Russ and John Kraus Jr.; sister of John Kraus III and Jolene (Adam) Medbury; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where a funeral will be held Thursday 10 AM. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance in memory of Jen.