GROSZKOWSKI - Jennifer A. "Jen"(nee Kraus)
Of Cheektowaga NY, October 8, 2021. Beloved wife of A.J. Groszkowski; dearest mother of R.J. and Alex Bartsch; daughter of Eyvonne Russ and John Kraus Jr.; sister of John Kraus III and Jolene (Adam) Medbury; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where a funeral will be held Thursday 10 AM. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance in memory of Jen. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.