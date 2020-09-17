Menu
Jennifer K. WILKIE
Wilkie - Jennifer K.
(nee Mutton)
September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Geoff Wilkie; devoted mother of Ashley Miller and Mercedes Wilkie; loving grandmother of Adriana, Jordan, Mia, and Kalani; dear daughter of Patricia (William) Reschke and the late Kenneth Mutton; cherished sister of John Mutton and Darlene (Earl) Moore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday from 4-6 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.
