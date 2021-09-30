Menu
Jennifer L. SMELTZER
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
SMELTZER - Jennifer L.
April 12, 1968 - September 27, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051 on Sunday (October 3, 2021), from 3-8 PM, where a Celebration of Jen's Life will be held on Monday (October 4, 2021) at 10 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
2 Entries
Amber your Mom was such a beautiful woman inside and out. She was so kind and loving, her love for you will always be within you forever because you are one. May the beautiful memories of your life together give you strength to see her in your beautiful girls. God Bless you and your family.
John & Susan Munzel
October 3, 2021
Beautiful Jennifer, your light in this world is already missed. Your time on this earth too short. Be at peace and know that friends and family will be there for those you leave behind even as you watch over them as the angel you are.
Nancy Miles
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results