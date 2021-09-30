SMELTZER - Jennifer L. April 12, 1968 - September 27, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051 on Sunday (October 3, 2021), from 3-8 PM, where a Celebration of Jen's Life will be held on Monday (October 4, 2021) at 10 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Amber your Mom was such a beautiful woman inside and out. She was so kind and loving, her love for you will always be within you forever because you are one. May the beautiful memories of your life together give you strength to see her in your beautiful girls. God Bless you and your family.
John & Susan Munzel
October 3, 2021
Beautiful Jennifer, your light in this world is already missed. Your time on this earth too short. Be at peace and know that friends and family will be there for those you leave behind even as you watch over them as the angel you are.