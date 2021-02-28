KADZIOLKA - Jenny M.
(nee Montoro)
Of Sanford, FL, formerly of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest on February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Kadziolka; devoted mother of Diane Puma and Joyce Kadziolka; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Jennifer) Puma; adored great-grandmother of Chaz Puma; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and two granddogs Missy and Hope. Private Service. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.