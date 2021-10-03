Menu
Born on October 17, 1927 and entered into eternal rest on October 1, 2021. Loving and devoted daughter of the late Gaspare "Casper" and Eva (nee Marcello) Nogaro; adoring sister of the late James (late Stefania), Nicholas (late Flora) and Thomas (late Dorothy); proud aunt of Ronald Nogaro, Rev. Paul Nogaro, Nicholas Nogaro, Linda Del Bello, Carol Aures, Diane Holloway and the late Eve Ann Holmer; cherished great-aunt of Christopher, Jill, Jennifer, Jonathan, Karen, Kelly, and Jill. The family will be present Wednesday from 9-11 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.), where Prayers will be said at 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church (St. Katherine Drexel Parish), 135 North Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Friends invited. Share memories and condolences on Jenny's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Oct
6
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church (St. Katherine Drexel Parish)
135 North Ogden St., Buffalo, NY
