NOGARO - Jenny A.
Born on October 17, 1927 and entered into eternal rest on October 1, 2021. Loving and devoted daughter of the late Gaspare "Casper" and Eva (nee Marcello) Nogaro; adoring sister of the late James (late Stefania), Nicholas (late Flora) and Thomas (late Dorothy); proud aunt of Ronald Nogaro, Rev. Paul Nogaro, Nicholas Nogaro, Linda Del Bello, Carol Aures, Diane Holloway and the late Eve Ann Holmer; cherished great-aunt of Christopher, Jill, Jennifer, Jonathan, Karen, Kelly, and Jill. The family will be present Wednesday from 9-11 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.), where Prayers will be said at 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church (St. Katherine Drexel Parish), 135 North Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Friends invited. Share memories and condolences on Jenny's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.