ROMYAK - Jenny (nee Ribaudo)
Of Buffalo, NY, October 25, 2020. Dear mother of Sandra Foley, David (Sandra) Landy and Jean (Robert) Butler; loving grandmother of Mark (Melissa), Christopher, Victoria, Elizabeth, Danielle and Sue; great-grandmother of Jacob, Kathryn and Emma; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday at 9 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.