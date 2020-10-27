Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jenny ROMYAK
ROMYAK - Jenny (nee Ribaudo)
Of Buffalo, NY, October 25, 2020. Dear mother of Sandra Foley, David (Sandra) Landy and Jean (Robert) Butler; loving grandmother of Mark (Melissa), Christopher, Victoria, Elizabeth, Danielle and Sue; great-grandmother of Jacob, Kathryn and Emma; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday at 9 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.