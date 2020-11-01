MICHALSKI - Jereen M.
(nee Catuzzi)
October 26, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Frank E. Michalski; devoted mother of Michele (Douglas) Malik, Frank A., Anthony (Jeanie), Michael (Seema) and Jennifer (Randy) Huston; loving grandmother of Kevin Malik, Lauren (Rob) Ludwig, Frankie Michalski, Mary (Corey) Evans, Christine, Alanna, Anthony, Alivia and Ella Michalski; great-grandmother of Mira Ludwig, Steven and Andy Evans; dear sister of Gloria Baldwin and the late Vera Zagarino and Margaret Marano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary, 2734 Seminary Rd., SE Heath, OH 43056. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are encouraged to share tributes and condolences at Jereen's online Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.