STEWART - Jeremy D.March 21, 2022; of Elma, NY; unexpectedly at the age of 36; beloved son of Leslie M. (nee George) and Mark D. Stewart. Loving grandson of Margaret and the late Dawson Stewart and the late Betty Jane and the late George George. Dear nephew of Donna (Earl) Stiles, James Stewart, Gwen (John) Griswold, Georgette (Jim) Pelletterie, William George, Greg George, Charlene Fitzpatrick, Christopher (Candy) George and the late Therese (Salvatore) Palermo. Also survived by cousins and his furry companion Gabby. Family will be present on Friday 4-8 p.m. at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday in Harris Hill United Methodist Church, 8495 Main St., Williamsville at 11:00 a.m. Please assemble at church. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.