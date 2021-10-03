Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeremy K. STOTTLAR
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
STOTTLAR - Jeremy K.
Of Lockport, entered into rest suddenly on September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Mueller) Stottlar; adored father of Riley Stottlar and stepfather of Sarah and Luke Gulczewski; loving son of David and Sharon Stottlar; dear brother of Melissa (Jeff) Atzrott; devoted uncle of Cameron, Gavin, and Noah Atzrott; cherished godson of Mary-Kay Maitland and Steve Stottlar; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-6 PM. Jeremy was a United States Navy veteran and a longtime employee for the VA Healthcare System. He will always be remembered as an extremely generous man to all his family and friends, but especially gave his heart and soul to many United States Veterans. Jeremy was an avid Yankee and SU Orangeman fan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeremy's honor may be made to the Father Peter G. Young, Jr. Foundation, 134 Franklin St., Albany, NY 12202. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.