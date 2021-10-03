STOTTLAR - Jeremy K.
Of Lockport, entered into rest suddenly on September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Mueller) Stottlar; adored father of Riley Stottlar and stepfather of Sarah and Luke Gulczewski; loving son of David and Sharon Stottlar; dear brother of Melissa (Jeff) Atzrott; devoted uncle of Cameron, Gavin, and Noah Atzrott; cherished godson of Mary-Kay Maitland and Steve Stottlar; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-6 PM. Jeremy was a United States Navy veteran and a longtime employee for the VA Healthcare System. He will always be remembered as an extremely generous man to all his family and friends, but especially gave his heart and soul to many United States Veterans. Jeremy was an avid Yankee and SU Orangeman fan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeremy's honor may be made to the Father Peter G. Young, Jr. Foundation, 134 Franklin St., Albany, NY 12202. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.