ANGELO - Jeri
(nee Borom)
Of Amherst, July 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Angelo, Jr.; cherished mother of Lynn (Dave Ballard) Angelo, Kathy (Scot) Gowans, Sandra (Chris) Pietrzak, Karen (Bruce) Howard, Julie (Alan) Okun, David Angelo and Thomas (Megan) Angelo; loving grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of three. Family and friends may call Friday, April 22nd, from 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey Ave), where a Memorial Service will be held at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240, or a charity of your choice
. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.