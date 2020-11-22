KOLACKI - Jerome A.

November 16, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved Husband of Maria (Dickinson) Kolacki; father of late Lisa (late Jack) Wilczak, Tracy, and Jerome Jr.; step-father to David (Jessica) Dickinson and Linda (Eric) Spriegel; dear brother of Laura (Paul) Satkiewicz, Gary (Sharon) Kolacki, Kathy (Tom) Zimmer and Butch (Lori) Kolacki; survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 4-7 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Prayer Service at 6:30 PM that evening. Jerry was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran and retired from Moog Industries. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.