Jerome A. KOLACKI
KOLACKI - Jerome A.
November 16, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved Husband of Maria (Dickinson) Kolacki; father of late Lisa (late Jack) Wilczak, Tracy, and Jerome Jr.; step-father to David (Jessica) Dickinson and Linda (Eric) Spriegel; dear brother of Laura (Paul) Satkiewicz, Gary (Sharon) Kolacki, Kathy (Tom) Zimmer and Butch (Lori) Kolacki; survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 4-7 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Prayer Service at 6:30 PM that evening. Jerry was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran and retired from Moog Industries. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Nov
23
Service
6:30p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
