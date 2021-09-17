CWIKLINSKI - Jerome J.

September 13, 2021, age 79, of East Concord, NY. Beloved husband of 44 years to Susan C. (nee Flynn) Cwiklinski; dear grandson of the late Stanley and Marta Cwiklinski; devoted godfather of Nicholas (Holly) Errington; unky of "niecy" Jennifer Errington and special uncle of David Errington and Melissa (Mike) Swatsworth; son-in-law of Dean (late Barbara) Endress; brother-in-law of Karen (late Philip) Swatsworth, late Deborah Gramm, Mary (Ernest) Errington and William Endress; dear nephew of Sr. Ann Flynn, MMM; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 18th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., Depew, were Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 20th at 11 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. He was here but for a moment to gather all of our love to take to Heaven.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.