Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerome E. CZARNECKI
CZARNECKI - Jerome E.
April 1, 2022 age 73 of Alden, NY. Beloved husband of 50 years to Ann E. (nee Pernick) Czarnecki; dearest father of John and Todd Czarnecki; dear grandfather of Todd; son of the late Edward and Jean Czarnecki; son-in-law of the late Albert and Mildred Pernick. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Czarnecki was employed as a pharmacist at Mercy Hospital, St. Jerome's Hospital, Wyoming County Community Hospital and Sinclair Pharmacy. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.