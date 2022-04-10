CZARNECKI - Jerome E.

April 1, 2022 age 73 of Alden, NY. Beloved husband of 50 years to Ann E. (nee Pernick) Czarnecki; dearest father of John and Todd Czarnecki; dear grandfather of Todd; son of the late Edward and Jean Czarnecki; son-in-law of the late Albert and Mildred Pernick. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Czarnecki was employed as a pharmacist at Mercy Hospital, St. Jerome's Hospital, Wyoming County Community Hospital and Sinclair Pharmacy. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.