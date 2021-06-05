KARP - Jerome "Jerry"
Of North Tonawanda, June 2, 2021. Husband of the late Shirley (nee Martin) Karp; loving father of Dianne (John) Pace and Kristen (Daryl) Gardiner; devoted grandfather of Oliver and Delayne Pace and Matthew, Connor and Leah Gardiner; brother of Wayne (late Patricia) Karp and the late Arthur Karp. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday June 6, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda, Where Funeral Services will be held Monday June 7, 2021 at 10 AM. Interment with Military Honors, Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences shared at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.