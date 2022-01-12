KLEIN - Jerome John "Jerry"
Age 79, of Elma, New York, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Jenison, Michigan, passed away after a short bout with Covid, Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born June 28, 1942, in Buffalo, New York. Jerry was an avid fisherman, okay golfer, and steward of the Lord who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Arcada Graphics for over 40 years and volunteered his services to those in need, following his Christian beliefs. Survivors include his wife, Linda Brinks-Klein; children, Jayme (Peter) Klein Ouellette and Jeffery (Kristin) Klein; and granddaughter, Megan; his sister, Debra (Frank) Bonuito; his nephew Christopher (Kim); great-niece, Olivia; great-nephews, Zack and Alex; and stepchildren Rob (Deb) Brinks, Steven (Laurie) Brinks and Amy (Brian) Zuehlke; many step-grandchildren; and countless dear friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Klein, and his first wife, Joyce Wyllie Klein. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and no formal services will be held at this time. A private Celebration of Life was held in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Many thanks for the excellent care at Advent Hospital and Hospice in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Jerry's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit online at: www.MichiganCremation.com
. Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry can be made to https://www.recovery.church/church-location/oak-hill-fl
or https://rms.org/
.
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2022.