Jerome John "Jerry" KLEIN
1942 - 2022
Age 79, of Elma, New York, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Jenison, Michigan, passed away after a short bout with Covid, Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born June 28, 1942, in Buffalo, New York. Jerry was an avid fisherman, okay golfer, and steward of the Lord who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Arcada Graphics for over 40 years and volunteered his services to those in need, following his Christian beliefs. Survivors include his wife, Linda Brinks-Klein; children, Jayme (Peter) Klein Ouellette and Jeffery (Kristin) Klein; and granddaughter, Megan; his sister, Debra (Frank) Bonuito; his nephew Christopher (Kim); great-niece, Olivia; great-nephews, Zack and Alex; and stepchildren Rob (Deb) Brinks, Steven (Laurie) Brinks and Amy (Brian) Zuehlke; many step-grandchildren; and countless dear friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Klein, and his first wife, Joyce Wyllie Klein. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and no formal services will be held at this time. A private Celebration of Life was held in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Many thanks for the excellent care at Advent Hospital and Hospice in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Jerry's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit online at: www.MichiganCremation.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry can be made to https://www.recovery.church/church-location/oak-hill-fl or https://rms.org/.


Dear Linda and children, Your Husband and Dad was a great friend to my parents ( George and Gladys Redder) and myself Diane Sager and Paul Merrihew. I will cherish the fun and times we had together. May he be dancing with the Angels. We will miss him dearly. Take Care.
Diane Sager
January 13, 2022
Diane Sager
Friend
January 13, 2022
It was with a sad heart to learn of your passing. We had only such a short time in your company and looked forward to more. Our deepest sympathies to your family. We will remember your smile & gentle nature. May you Rest In Peace. Bless you Linda, our thoughts are with you.
Warren & Darcy Celeste
January 13, 2022
Warren & Darcy Celeste
Friend
January 13, 2022
REMEMBERING YOU AS A YOUNG BOY YOUR MOTHER IRENE WAS BEST FRIEND TO MY MOTHER CHARLOTTE BARNAS . MY SYMPATHY TO DEBI YOUR SISTER AND FAMILY SHIRLEY BARNAS KURDZIEL
SHIRLEYKURDZIEL
January 12, 2022
SHIRLEYKURDZIEL
January 12, 2022
Linda I was one of the Myrtle Beach golfers who got to know Jerry for the few years we went there. He was a good guy, and I could tell he lived life to the fullest. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jim Blair
January 12, 2022
Jim Blair
Friend
January 12, 2022
