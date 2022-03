KRAKOWIAK - Jerome R. "Jerry"

September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan M. (Orlowski) Krakowiak; dear father of Timothy, Lisa, and Eric Krakowiak; cherished papa Tyler, Quinn, Trenten and Natalya; great-grandfather of Ryleigh; brother of Carol (George) Kwitowski; uncle of Jennifer and Kimberly. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, Saturday, October 23rd at 11 AM. Mr. Krakowiak was a US Air Force veteran and member of 107th Air National Guard. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.