Jerome T. KRESSE
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
KRESSE - Jerome T.
Passed away suddenly on March 16, 2022 at age 90. Devoted father of his five children, Jennifer (Santiago Rodriguez), Michael (Lorraine), MaryEllen (John Rutowski), David (Barbara) and Kenneth (Amber Kemp). Beloved and fun-loving grandfather of Andrew, Sara, Benjamin, Luke, Madeline, Megan, Charlotte, Justin, Sophia, Evelyn, Clara, Emmalin and Lilah Grace. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Schmid Kresse, and their granddaughter, Charlotte Marie Rutowski. Also preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Kazimierz; his siblings, Alfreda, Casimir (Casey), Claudia, Richard, Robert and Thaddeus; and his wife's siblings, Ruth, Albert, and Anna. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Ann Kresse; brother-in-law, Edward Schmid (Frances); and by his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Jerry taught chemistry at D'Youville College for 34 years. He never lost his love of learning and was fascinated by the world and people around him. He loved classical music, old movies, gardening, Mexican Train Dominos, and any card games, but mostly he loved his family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 PM-7 PM, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and thoughts are with Jerry's children and grandchildren. We taught together at D'Youville College for three decades. I treasure my memories of his strong support, encouragement, and empathy. He was an excellent role model of a "professor".
Janice Cooke Feigenbaum
March 22, 2022
Dr Kresse was one of my most inspirational teachers at DYC. He took the time to talk with me and encourage me to be confident with my chemistry studies. I have always remembered him fondly. Maryellen I pray your fond memories comfort you and your family. My prayers are with you . God Bless.
Michele Muscarella Mas
School
March 19, 2022
Sincerest sympathy uncle Jerry was the best
Lynn Farrell
Family
March 19, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Uncle Jerry was a wonderful man
Lynn Farrell
Family
March 19, 2022
Sincere sympathy to the kresse and rutowski families. God bless you all and comfort you
Dan and Michelle popek
March 18, 2022
