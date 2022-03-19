KRESSE - Jerome T.
Passed away suddenly on March 16, 2022 at age 90. Devoted father of his five children, Jennifer (Santiago Rodriguez), Michael (Lorraine), MaryEllen (John Rutowski), David (Barbara) and Kenneth (Amber Kemp). Beloved and fun-loving grandfather of Andrew, Sara, Benjamin, Luke, Madeline, Megan, Charlotte, Justin, Sophia, Evelyn, Clara, Emmalin and Lilah Grace. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Schmid Kresse, and their granddaughter, Charlotte Marie Rutowski. Also preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Kazimierz; his siblings, Alfreda, Casimir (Casey), Claudia, Richard, Robert and Thaddeus; and his wife's siblings, Ruth, Albert, and Anna. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Ann Kresse; brother-in-law, Edward Schmid (Frances); and by his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Jerry taught chemistry at D'Youville College for 34 years. He never lost his love of learning and was fascinated by the world and people around him. He loved classical music, old movies, gardening, Mexican Train Dominos, and any card games, but mostly he loved his family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 PM-7 PM, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.