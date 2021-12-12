MALACHOWSKI - Jerome A. "Jerry"
Of North Boston, entered into rest on December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Norina; devoted father of Chris (Maribeth) and Clare; loving son of the late Alfred and Clara; dear brother of the late Daniel (Beverly); cherished uncle of Daryl and Keri. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday afternoon in St. Bernadette's R.C. Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at 12:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Jerry was a US Air Force veteran, a retired engineer and an avid pilot and sailor. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.