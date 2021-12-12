Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerome A. "Jerry" MALACHOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MALACHOWSKI - Jerome A. "Jerry"
Of North Boston, entered into rest on December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Norina; devoted father of Chris (Maribeth) and Clare; loving son of the late Alfred and Clara; dear brother of the late Daniel (Beverly); cherished uncle of Daryl and Keri. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday afternoon in St. Bernadette's R.C. Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at 12:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Jerry was a US Air Force veteran, a retired engineer and an avid pilot and sailor. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Bernadette's R.C. Church
5930 S. Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.