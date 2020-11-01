Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerome NORMAN
NORMAN - Jerome
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 26, 2020. Loving son of the late Casimer and Celia (nee Wajchert) Norman; dear brother of David (Roxann) Norman and Thomas (Lorraine) Norman; cherished uncle of Denise, David (Christina), Timothy (Melissa) and Rebecca (Ronald); also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service. Donations in Jerome's name to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.