NORMAN - JeromeOf Buffalo, entered into rest October 26, 2020. Loving son of the late Casimer and Celia (nee Wajchert) Norman; dear brother of David (Roxann) Norman and Thomas (Lorraine) Norman; cherished uncle of Denise, David (Christina), Timothy (Melissa) and Rebecca (Ronald); also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service. Donations in Jerome's name to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com