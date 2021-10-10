POHL - Jerome E.
93, of Galloway, NJ and formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on October 1st. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Tootsie), and is survived by children, Leslie (Richard) Steinberg and Steven (Mona) Pohl, grandchildren Lauren (Kerry Traub), Julie, and Scott Steinberg, and Sarah Pohl. Donations can be made in honor of Jerome Pohl to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, NJ. 08205 (www.seashoregardens.org
). Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 3 at Beth Kehillah Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Services in care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing, NJ. www.jsgfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.