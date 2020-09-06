Menu
Jerome R. PENBERTHY
PENBERTHY - Jerome R.
September 4, 2020, age 88, of Tonawanda. Husband of the late Patricia (nee Sparks) Penberthy; father of Mary Jo Mariani, Kevin and Christopher Penberthy. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Mr. Penberthy had worked at the Tonawanda Post Office and was a 41 year member of the NYS National Guard. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
