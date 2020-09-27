MORROW - Jerome T.

September 22, 2020, age 86, of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Wasielewski) Morrow; son of the late Edward R. and Armella (nee Ritzenthaler) Morrow; dearest father of late Richard Morrow, late Kevin Morrow and Lisa (Francis) Dougherty; grandfather of Kevin and Kailey Dougherty; brother of late Mary Esther Christian, late E. Richard (late Jane) Morrow and Rose Claire (late George) Galloway; also survived by a niece and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Inurnment Rosewood Mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery and Jerry's nephew Rich and his wife Robyn will fulfill his wish to join his brother at the Punch Bowl in Hawaii. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.





