Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerome F. "Jerry" WENNEMAN
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
WENNEMAN - Jerome F. "Jerry"
Of Lockport, NY passed away on June 19th, 2021 surrounded by his family after a long battle with various health complications. Jerry was born in Buffalo, NY on March 2, 1954 to the late Frederick and Marietta (Barber) Wenneman. Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Alex) Lamont and Elizabeth (Jonathon) Deeks; two grandchildren, Carter and Owen Lamont; siblings Wayne (Laurie) Wenneman, Patricia (Randy) Kulp, and James Wenneman. Jerry spent the last four years with his girlfriend, Trudie Benintende. He is also survived by his previous spouse of 37 years, Patricia Crean, mother of Jennifer and Elizabeth. Jerry retired after a long career at 3M Tonawanda and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. His true passion in life was the game of hockey as a player, coach, and fan. He was an Assistant Coach for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and also coached Lockport Lions JV Hockey for many years. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, June 24th, from 3-7 PM, in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 25th, at 10 AM. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was very saddened to hear about your Brother's passing. We were all neighbors for many, many years. My deepest thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family.
Marie Ravas
Friend
June 27, 2021
Deanna MacNeal
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results