WENNEMAN - Jerome F. "Jerry"
Of Lockport, NY passed away on June 19th, 2021 surrounded by his family after a long battle with various health complications. Jerry was born in Buffalo, NY on March 2, 1954 to the late Frederick and Marietta (Barber) Wenneman. Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Alex) Lamont and Elizabeth (Jonathon) Deeks; two grandchildren, Carter and Owen Lamont; siblings Wayne (Laurie) Wenneman, Patricia (Randy) Kulp, and James Wenneman. Jerry spent the last four years with his girlfriend, Trudie Benintende. He is also survived by his previous spouse of 37 years, Patricia Crean, mother of Jennifer and Elizabeth. Jerry retired after a long career at 3M Tonawanda and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. His true passion in life was the game of hockey as a player, coach, and fan. He was an Assistant Coach for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and also coached Lockport Lions JV Hockey for many years. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, June 24th, from 3-7 PM, in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 25th, at 10 AM. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.