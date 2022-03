BEHAR - JerryMarch 18, 2022, age 56. Beloved husband of 30 years to Dr. Philomena M. (nee Mufalli) Behar; loving father of Julia F. and Joseph M. Behar; caring brother of Beverly Behar; dear son of the late Morris Behar and the late Fay Langsam; dear stepson of Ruth Elizabeth Alvarado Behar; adored nephew of Caterina Minuti; also survived by his faithful beagle dog "Wally." The family will be present on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1-4 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully accepted. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com