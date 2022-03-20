BEHAR - Jerry
March 18, 2022, age 56. Beloved husband of 30 years to Dr. Philomena M. (nee Mufalli) Behar; loving father of Julia F. and Joseph M. Behar; caring brother of Beverly Behar; dear son of the late Morris Behar and the late Fay Langsam; dear stepson of Ruth Elizabeth Alvarado Behar; adored nephew of Caterina Minuti; also survived by his faithful beagle dog "Wally." The family will be present on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1-4 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully accepted. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2022.