Jerry B. ISHMAN
ISHMAN - Jerry B.
Age 78, of the Town of Niagara, Friday, June 4, 2021 in Williamsville Suburban Nursing Home. Jerry was born on June 8, 1942 in Oliveburg, Pennsylvania to Byron and Margaret (Brooks) Ishman. Jerry was a member of Local 9, Iron Workers, Charlotteville Masonic Lodge No.73 F&AM, Moose Lodge, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending basket auctions. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Shirley L. Ishman (Kunselman), his daughter Tammy Brochey and his eight brothers and sisters. Jerry is survived by his children Tina (Steve) Cotter, Nina (Tom) Fox, and Jerry (Michelle) Ishman, brother of Nelson (Laura) Ishman, grandfather of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Guest register available at Wattengel.com


Tina, Nina and Jerry I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. Tina, Bingo will never be the same without Jerry. I sure am going to miss him, his smile, his winks , his funny comments and having lunch with him. Rest in peace my friend.. You will truly be missed..
Sharon Collins
Friend
June 6, 2021
