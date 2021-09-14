KEOHANE - Jerry F., Jr.
Of Tonawanda, TWP, September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ginny McDonnell Keohane; dear father of Michael (Anne) Keohane of Durham, NC; Lora Anne Keohane Wimsatt, Kelly (John) Steitler, both of Owensburo, KY; Patrick (Perri) Keohane of Nashville, TN; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late John, Donald, Kevin, William (Sylvia) Keohane and late Marie Clark and Helen Carlo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave., at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Thursday at 9:30 AM (meet at Church and Face masks are required at Mass). Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Jerry was a Korean War and WW II Veteran of US Army Air Corps and Marine Corps, member of Town of Tonawanda Irish Club, Letter Carriers Assoc., Holy Name Society, VFW Crosby Post 2472, Meals on Wheels volunteer, WW II Eight Air Force Assoc., Ancient Order of Hibernians, American Legion Bronunshidle Post 205, Florida Elks Club, Aero Club and Mega blood donor of American Red Cross-75 gallons. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.