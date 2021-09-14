Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry F. KEOHANE Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
KEOHANE - Jerry F., Jr.
Of Tonawanda, TWP, September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ginny McDonnell Keohane; dear father of Michael (Anne) Keohane of Durham, NC; Lora Anne Keohane Wimsatt, Kelly (John) Steitler, both of Owensburo, KY; Patrick (Perri) Keohane of Nashville, TN; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late John, Donald, Kevin, William (Sylvia) Keohane and late Marie Clark and Helen Carlo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave., at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Thursday at 9:30 AM (meet at Church and Face masks are required at Mass). Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Jerry was a Korean War and WW II Veteran of US Army Air Corps and Marine Corps, member of Town of Tonawanda Irish Club, Letter Carriers Assoc., Holy Name Society, VFW Crosby Post 2472, Meals on Wheels volunteer, WW II Eight Air Force Assoc., Ancient Order of Hibernians, American Legion Bronunshidle Post 205, Florida Elks Club, Aero Club and Mega blood donor of American Red Cross-75 gallons. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Paul RC Church
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to the family of Jerry Keohane - the loss of a beloved parent is immeasurable, and how I wish I could take away the pain of my dear friend, Lora. Her father´s memory will live as a Blessing, forever in her heart and in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.
Andrew J. Klyde
Friend
October 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results