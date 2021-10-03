LAGENOR - Jerry A.

72, of Amherst, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Mr. Lagenor was born October 17, 1948. He was a Vietnam Veteran, the recipient of two Purple Hearts and two Bronze star medals. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Lorenz) Lagenor; devoted father of David Lagenor, Christina (Scott) MacDonell and the late Patrick Summers; loving grandfather "RaRa" of Braeden and Owen; fun-loving brother of Mary (Allen) Ellis, John Lagenor, Doug Lagenor and the late Barbara (Mike) Magera. Mr. Lagenor enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and most of all, enjoyed telling others about his Savior Jesus. He was well loved and will be dearly missed. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Amherst Baptist Church, 100 Willow Ridge Dr., Amherst on Tuesday (October 12) at 10 O'Clock. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to Autism Services, Inc. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.)







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.