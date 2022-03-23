LIVINGSTON - Jerry Louis
On March 17, 2022, our Heavenly Father saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Riley Livingston, his brothers Larry Livingston and Andrew Livingston. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife, Diane Gayles Livingston of Buffalo, New York, his beloved son, Jerell Livingston, Sr. (Coree) of Buffalo, New York, his beloved daughter, Jeniece Livingston Appleton (Rhodney) of Irving, Texas, his beloved stepson Eric Brown (Dana) of Baltimore, Maryland, four grandchildren, Jerell Livingston, Jr., Nylah Appleton, Jasmine Appleton, Eastern Appleton, three sisters Jacqueline Y. Livingston of Buffalo, New York, Phyllis Livingston of Buffalo, New York, and Debra Jackson (James) of Laveen, Arizona, four godchildren, Breonna D. Kirkland, Nathalie V. Williams, Christnell J. Williams and Karrengton E. Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and the entire music community. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Friday, March 25, 2022, 10 AM-4 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, 6 PM-8 PM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York and Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share reflections and condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.