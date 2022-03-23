I worked with Jerry for a number of years at Villa Maria College. We spent time entering his attendance and grades together and we had some great conversations. He was a kind and gentle soul, talented and considerate. He had a way of making everyone feel better about themselves and I always had a smile on my face after I spoke with him. He will be missed. My deepest sympathy to all his family and friends.

Diane Handzlik Work March 21, 2022