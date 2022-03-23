Menu
Jerry LIVINGSTON
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
LIVINGSTON - Jerry Louis
On March 17, 2022, our Heavenly Father saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Riley Livingston, his brothers Larry Livingston and Andrew Livingston. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife, Diane Gayles Livingston of Buffalo, New York, his beloved son, Jerell Livingston, Sr. (Coree) of Buffalo, New York, his beloved daughter, Jeniece Livingston Appleton (Rhodney) of Irving, Texas, his beloved stepson Eric Brown (Dana) of Baltimore, Maryland, four grandchildren, Jerell Livingston, Jr., Nylah Appleton, Jasmine Appleton, Eastern Appleton, three sisters Jacqueline Y. Livingston of Buffalo, New York, Phyllis Livingston of Buffalo, New York, and Debra Jackson (James) of Laveen, Arizona, four godchildren, Breonna D. Kirkland, Nathalie V. Williams, Christnell J. Williams and Karrengton E. Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and the entire music community. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Friday, March 25, 2022, 10 AM-4 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, 6 PM-8 PM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York and Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share reflections and condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 E. Ferry Streeet, Buffalo, NY
Mar
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Elim Christian Fellowship Church
70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Mar
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Elim Christian Fellowship Church
70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry you will be sorley missed I´m glad that had the opportunity to play with you.condolences to the family
Lester J.Robinson
Friend
March 21, 2022
I will miss Jerry. He was so humble, kind and caring. He always had a smile for everyone and wished everyone well. He was very responsible and would always call me if he was not able to come in. Jerry was just wonderful to work with. I will be praying for him and for his family.
Barbara Amrozowicz
March 21, 2022
I worked with Jerry for a number of years at Villa Maria College. We spent time entering his attendance and grades together and we had some great conversations. He was a kind and gentle soul, talented and considerate. He had a way of making everyone feel better about themselves and I always had a smile on my face after I spoke with him. He will be missed. My deepest sympathy to all his family and friends.
Diane Handzlik
Work
March 21, 2022
Mr. Livingston will be greatly missed. He was one of the most gentlest and talented men I've ever had the pleasure to know. Sympathy and prayers to his family. RIP Jerry.
Michaelene Karpinski
March 21, 2022
My prayers to our Langfield good neighbor and the Livingston Family. Sorry for your loss of Lloyd and Jerry.
Nina, Sonya, Freddie and Aaron Bailey
Friend
March 20, 2022
Jerry´s joy and love will be missed but never forgotten- blessings to his family
Marilyn Sozanski
March 19, 2022
My condolences and prayers for all during this time of grief.
Cameron A Bailey Sr
March 19, 2022
