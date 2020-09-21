MILLER - Jerry, Sr.

Passed away September 12, 2020, in his CA home due to his long battle with cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Jerry managed his illness with strength and grace. In his final days, he passed with his beloved wife, Sandra, by his side. Jerry was an active and supporting member of both the OE3 Union and the Gold Diggers Organization. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Robert Miller and Elberta May Kenyon. He is survived by his wife Sandra Bru (Baker) Miller; sibling, Bonnie Lee Novak (nee Miller) and Dean Pero; children, Jerry Miller Jr. (Kimberly), Law'nence Miller (Shaun), Robert Miller (Tammy), Michael J. Miller (Melissa), Phillip Sasone (Helena) and Dawn (Sasone) Neimann (JP); proud and loving grandfather to eight beautiful grandchildren. Jerry will always be remembered and very much loved.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2020.