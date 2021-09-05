JENNINGS - Jesse J. Suddenly August 28, 2021, of Buffalo, NY, formerly of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 43. Beloved companion of Lydia. Father of Lucus Rivera, Jesse Jennings, Jr., Ella Blasdell and stepfather to Michael Kukoleca, Jr. Son of Dan Grant, late Sharon Grant and Michael Jennings. Brother of Michelle (Don) Loretto, Stacy (late Jordan) Whitcomb and Benjamin Grant. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were held at the family's convenience. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, N. Collins, NY.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Not everything is meant to last you don't think about that when it's perfect. And when it's over there's a huge hole, but there's also a pair of wings. Knowing you where ever you are, I know your happy, your flying and free. And I'm still grateful, grateful for Knowing you! Kenny Chesney! Love ya Bro!
Daniel Jennings
Family
September 14, 2021
Rest In Peace Brother
Ryan Pisa
Friend
September 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Dan.
Tony and Donna Paternostro
Coworker
September 9, 2021
RIP
Jim
Coworker
September 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss, sending condolences to your family at this time. - Dennis and Valerie Long -
Dennis Long
Friend
September 3, 2021
Dan, Michelle, Stacy, Benjamin - family and friends:
I am very sad to hear of Jesse's unexpected passing. I remember a young blonde haired, blue eyed, gregarious and kind young child whose energy was non-stop. My heart hurts for you all. May he now be reunited with Sharon and other family and friends and pain free. Rest now, sweet Jesse.
AnnMarie Clarke
Neighbor
September 1, 2021
Going to miss you Jesse....I pray your at peace and in your mother's arms...you were one of a kind and made your mark, you were loved and will be missed...
Brenda
Family
August 31, 2021
Dan and Tina.
Sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family
Patti Lazik
August 31, 2021
I'm so sorry Jesse. I love you like a brother man. I will never forget you dude! You take man!