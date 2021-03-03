Dear Panzarella family........I am so sorry for your loss. Doctor Panzella was my doctor for many years. I did not know his brother, but I am very sorry for your loss during this difficult time. Jesse sounded like real nice guy who I wish I would have met. He loved animals like me. Take care and tell James I said hello. I might see him soon.......RJH III

RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III March 3, 2021