PANZARELLA - Jesse P.
February 26, 2021, age 65. He was born July 23, 1955. Beloved son of the late Jesse and Margaret (nee Tehan) Panzarella; brother of James (Noreen), Peter (Maura Casey), Sue Ann (Rick) Russo, Mary Ellen (David) Wasikowski; survived by loving nieces and nephews. Jesse grew up in Tonawanda and attended Kenmore East High School. For the last 25 years he lived in a special needs home in Buffalo. Jesse was a fan of hockey, cheered on the Buffalo Sabres and wore his Sabres jersey proudly during the season. He was fond of animals and enjoyed volunteering at the SPCA, where he spent time with the furry friends who always understood him. He loved eating popcorn and watching Animal Planet on television, as well as any shows featuring Snoopy, his favorite cartoon character. Jesse liked to relax in the evening by watching classic TV shows that were a reminder of a quieter and gentler time. His family will be present Friday, March 5th, from 2-6 PM at (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM. Interment is private. While flowers are gratefully declined, donations to the Erie County SPCA in Jesse's memory are welcome. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. You may also join the family for Jesse's Funeral Service via live stream by visiting his Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.