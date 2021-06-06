MERRITT - Jessica Jean
Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly June 1, 2021. Dearest mother of Hannah G. Mueller and Sophia J. Merritt; loving daughter of David J. Merritt Sr. and Nancy J. (Daniel M.) Boody; sister of David J. Merritt Jr., Daniel M. Boody II, Ian P. Thomas, Jennifer L. Merritt, and Julie Algubani; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.