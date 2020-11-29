NEWHAM - Jessica

Of Chicago, formerly of South Buffalo, NY, November 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Loving daughter of Beverly (nee Dunbar) and the late James Newham; dearest companion of Nick Calabrese; cherished sister of Lyn (Todd) Kielman, Traci (Christopher) Wells, and Jill (David) Kantor; beloved niece of Patricia and James Novak; cherished aunt of nephews, Ethan Wells and John Kantor; and nieces Catherine Wells and Ava Kantor. Jessica was courageous and loved deeply by her family and friends. She was a constant shining light in our lives. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.