SEROWSKI - Jessica Nicole

First Sunrise: October 24, 1987-Last Sunset: June 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of Julie (Ortman) Serowski and the late James Serowski; dear sister of Joselyn Serowski; loving companion of Dewi Dobson and Boo; loving granddaughter of the late James and Joyce Ortman and Johanna Andruchowsky and the late Robert Serowski; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Jessica graduated high school from Denver School of the Arts. She attended CU Boulder and received a Bachelors Degree in MCDB. She loved to work with people, especially people with special needs. Bringing awareness and encouraging compassion towards Mental Health was also very important to her, as was volunteering. Jessica had a beautiful gift of making everyone feel special. Her heart was huge. Her smile and laughter lit up a room. She loved her family and adored her soul dog, Boo. She will be forever sadly missed. Private Services.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.