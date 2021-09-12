Menu
Jessie M. CONRAD
CONRAD - Jessie M.
On September 7, 2021, our funny, artsy, feisty and loved Jessie, passed away. Jessie is survived by her two beautiful children Mason and Arabella; her devoted parents James and Michele; loving brothers Jeff (Lisa) and Ian (Carrie); nieces and nephews (Jeffrey, Charlotte, Giada, Emmett and Eli); and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Jessie was born and raised in South Buffalo and attended St. Ambrose School and Mount Mercy Academy. Jessie was a spicy daughter, loving mother and a silly aunt with an infectious smile and bright eyes. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jessie's memory to Save the Michaels of the World: www.savethemichaels.org. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site)
65 Ridgewood Rd.,, South Buffalo, NY
