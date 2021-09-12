CONRAD - Jessie M.
On September 7, 2021, our funny, artsy, feisty and loved Jessie, passed away. Jessie is survived by her two beautiful children Mason and Arabella; her devoted parents James and Michele; loving brothers Jeff (Lisa) and Ian (Carrie); nieces and nephews (Jeffrey, Charlotte, Giada, Emmett and Eli); and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Jessie was born and raised in South Buffalo and attended St. Ambrose School and Mount Mercy Academy. Jessie was a spicy daughter, loving mother and a silly aunt with an infectious smile and bright eyes. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jessie's memory to Save the Michaels of the World: www.savethemichaels.org
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share memories and condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.