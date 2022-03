HERNDON - Jessie M.

Age 80, of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest September 1, 2021. Loving mother of Henry (Sandra) Herndon, Danita Herndon (deceased), Habakkuk (Elmer) Grant, Shebina Herndon, Samuel (Shelaine) Herndon and Leo (RaShawn) Herndon Jr.; cherished granny of seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12 PM located at Pentecostal Deliverance Prayer Center, 74 Cornwall Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215. Arrangements by the Lombardo Funeral Home.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.