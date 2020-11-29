MICHEL - Jewel F. (nee Zefers)
Of West Seneca, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at age 82. Predeceased by her spouse, William P. Michel; and sister, Carol Ann (Charles) Harrigan; survived by her children, Laurie (David) Browning and Shirley (Charles) Easterday; grandchildren, Meghan and Lindsay Browning; and nephews Charles (Monika) Harrigan, Marcus Harrigan and Joseph (Jessy) Harrigan. Born in Cattaraugus, NY and raised in West Valley. She graduated from Springville-Griffith Institute and Fredonia State. Jewel was a retired music teacher, YMCA Before/After School Program Coordinator, Christian Education Director at Ebenezer United Church of Christ and an active participant in the Buffalo Schwaben Verein and church choir. Immediate services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main Street, West Seneca, New York 14224. You may sign the online guest book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.