FACHKO - Jewel "Gerri" (nee Plehinger)
Of Buffalo, NY, December 11, 2021, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus R. Fachko; devoted mother of Michele (Edward) Wapniewski, Michael (Colleen), Ted (Jodie) and Ron (Judy); loving Nana of Bryan (Marissa Hunter), Michael Jr. (Niki Tumminello), Nicholas, Brandon (Samantha) and Mitchell (Alicia Bermudez); great-Nana of Mia Rose and Skylar Jewel; dear sister of Bonnie (late Kenneth) Plewa, Marlene (Ike) DeTamble and Dolly (Walter) Wiechec; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in Jewel's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.