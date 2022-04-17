Menu
Jill W. BLOSS
BLOSS - Jill W.
Passed away on April 14, 2022 at age 65 in Henrietta, NY. She was predeceased by her father, Harold Wohlhueter. She is survived by her children: Sara (Adam) Miller, David (Jason) Bloss, Jason (Natalie) Bloss; grandchildren; Rylie, Charleigh, Jason Jr., Mace, and one on the way; mother, Carol Wohlhueter; siblings, Karen (Ted) Glick and Susan (John) Beadnell; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Jill graduated from UB with her master's degree. She was on the Physical Therapy Board of New York State. She had a love of music playing in symphonies and singing in her church choir. She had a strong faith through Pinnacle Lutheran Church. Jill was an avid Trekkie and loved to bike. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 23, from 3-6 PM at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Advent House. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.Miller1889.net


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. - Rochester
3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. - Rochester
Alice and David Pena
April 16, 2022
Jill was a friend for 42 years! We worked together in multiple settings through the years and was the Matron of Honor in my wedding. I love her dearly. She will be missed by so many. God only takes the best when they are needed
Michele Bartleson
Friend
April 16, 2022
We are so sorry for her loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family always! May God grant her eternal peace
Robert and Mary Kaufmann
April 16, 2022
We are so sad to hear the passing of a beautiful soul. We loved Jill and was glad she was part of our lives. Rest In Peace. Prayers for her family as they heal from there loss.
Jim and Royanna Law
April 16, 2022
I am so sad to hear the news of Jill´s passing. I often told her and others that she was the reason I reached my dream of becoming a PT. She believed in me and saw my potential at a time that I was filled with doubts. I was so lucky to briefly get to work with her later in my career. A wonderful therapist and person. She will be deeply missed.
Heidi Bechtold
April 15, 2022
