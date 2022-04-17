BLOSS - Jill W.
Passed away on April 14, 2022 at age 65 in Henrietta, NY. She was predeceased by her father, Harold Wohlhueter. She is survived by her children: Sara (Adam) Miller, David (Jason) Bloss, Jason (Natalie) Bloss; grandchildren; Rylie, Charleigh, Jason Jr., Mace, and one on the way; mother, Carol Wohlhueter; siblings, Karen (Ted) Glick and Susan (John) Beadnell; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Jill graduated from UB with her master's degree. She was on the Physical Therapy Board of New York State. She had a love of music playing in symphonies and singing in her church choir. She had a strong faith through Pinnacle Lutheran Church. Jill was an avid Trekkie and loved to bike. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 23, from 3-6 PM at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Advent House. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.Miller1889.net
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.