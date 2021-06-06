LILLY - Jill S. (nee Shetler)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 4, 2021. Devoted mother of David Lilly, Daniel Lilly and Donald Lilly; cherished grandmother of David, Joshuah, Richard, Douglas, Andrew, Ryan, Alexis, Trey, Hayden, Maksim and Cade; adored great-grandmother of Brayden; dear sister of the late James Shetler; cherished and loved by Joanie, Toby, Cathleen, Marty, Eric and many others. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Your condolences and memories may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.