BIBBS - Jimmie L., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer on Friday from 10-11 AM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Hey Family, this is Chris Louise in son in Huntsville Alabama. I just got the word that uncle Jimmie had past. Although I can´t be there right now, I would have loved to come to Buffalo to show my respect. You guys are in my prayers. @ Lil Jimmie we would love to get in contact with you!! If you receive this message my # is 256 288 6513. God Bless!! #God has his hands on you!!
Christopher Davis
April 2, 2021
You have our condolences on the passing of your father. Jurlene, Marvin and Tony.
Jurlene Rogers
March 31, 2021
Chris and Laketa Seay
March 31, 2021
Started work with Jimmy in 1971 at the Executive Inn. I was 19, in college and he was day chef. First met him as a busboy then became night mgr but occasionally worked with him on days. After 3 yrs i moved on but would send a message to him via one of my banquet girls who were there for yrs with him.
Robert J Chretien
March 29, 2021
Well its been 50 years since i worked with Jimmy at my first job at The Executive in 1971. I started as a busboy and in a short time was night manager of restaurant and banquets and the occasional day shift with Jim. He was an excellent chef that always made sure i was fed. I got 3 years in and often would send a message to him with one of my banquet girls who were there like him for many years. RIP JIMMY. BUFFALO BOB IN VEGAS.