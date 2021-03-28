Well its been 50 years since i worked with Jimmy at my first job at The Executive in 1971. I started as a busboy and in a short time was night manager of restaurant and banquets and the occasional day shift with Jim. He was an excellent chef that always made sure i was fed. I got 3 years in and often would send a message to him with one of my banquet girls who were there like him for many years. RIP JIMMY. BUFFALO BOB IN VEGAS.

Robert J Chretien March 29, 2021