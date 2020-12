JACKSON - Jimmie LeePassed away December 1st, 2020. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com