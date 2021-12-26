Menu
Jimmie STEWARD Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
STEWARD - Jimmie, Jr.
Entered into rest December 20, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Monday, December 27, 2021, 5 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 10 AM-11 AM, at Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, 538 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Aaron Baptist Church
538 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mt. Aaron Baptist Church
538 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
