STEWARD - Jimmie, Jr.
Entered into rest December 20, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Monday, December 27, 2021, 5 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 10 AM-11 AM, at Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, 538 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.