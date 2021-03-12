My condolences to Don, his children and JoAnn's family. I remember her from when I dated Larry and she was a bright light, full of life and much fun to be around. She was so kind and giving. I will remember the time I got to know her when we spent the weekend at the lake camping and boating and the different summer parties. She was a special person; I am certain she is a bright light in heaven. She will be missed. You have my deepest condolences.

Rosemary Ginko Friend June 14, 2021