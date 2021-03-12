Menu
Jo Ann T. "JoJo" HELLERT
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Hellert - Jo Ann T.
"JoJo" (nee Cole)
Suddenly, March 6, 2021 of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of Donald D. Hellert, DDS; devoted mother of Benjamin and Margaret Hellert; cherished daughter of Richard and Margery (nee Yaeger) Cole; loving sister of David (Laura), Kevin (Mary), Marsha (Jeffrey) Nelson, and Daniel Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 12 - 4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 4 PM. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please leave donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Mar
13
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
I cannot believe it has been a year since JoAnn passed away. I will still remember her with fondness. She was a kind and caring person. See you on the other side JoAnn.
Rosemary Ginko
Friend
March 3, 2022
My condolences to Don, his children and JoAnn's family. I remember her from when I dated Larry and she was a bright light, full of life and much fun to be around. She was so kind and giving. I will remember the time I got to know her when we spent the weekend at the lake camping and boating and the different summer parties. She was a special person; I am certain she is a bright light in heaven. She will be missed. You have my deepest condolences.
Rosemary Ginko
Friend
June 14, 2021
So, so sorry for your loss, keeping you all in our prayers. We will never forget Joanns bubbly chipper outlook on life. She always was a blast to watch trading quips with my dad. Heaven sure is going to be one big party when we get there. Love and hugs to you all xxx.
Robin smith and family
March 13, 2021
Condolences to the family and friends. We knew JoJo from Denny´s restaurant and then Apollo´s. Just spoke to her a week ago. I still can´t believe it. JoJo was an amazing lady
Lorie Avery
March 12, 2021
Doc & family, so sorry to hear about the sudden loss of your wife. Thoughts and prayers are with you & your family.
Dan Kogut, RN (Collins Correctional)
March 12, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Jo Jo was such a happy, warm, and funny person...we will miss her.
Debbie & Brian Brakefield
March 11, 2021
