Hellert - Jo Ann T.
"JoJo" (nee Cole)
Suddenly, March 6, 2021 of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of Donald D. Hellert, DDS; devoted mother of Benjamin and Margaret Hellert; cherished daughter of Richard and Margery (nee Yaeger) Cole; loving sister of David (Laura), Kevin (Mary), Marsha (Jeffrey) Nelson, and Daniel Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 12 - 4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 4 PM. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please leave donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.